‘Wonder berry’ could help with coronavirus
Would you like to live longer, better, cheaper? Then I am sure you would like to know about “amla.”
Amla — could this be a wonder drug? Recently, a friend of mine who is a registered dietitian nutritionist alerted me to what she called a “wonder berry.”
It is a type of gooseberry that, according to her research sources, has anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, anti-bacterial, anti-diarrheal and immuno-modulatory properties.
In the Feb 17, 2020, “Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease” there is an article from four universities and one private hospital in Australia that tell about the use of amla to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.
In Dr. Michael Greger’s excellent book, “How Not to Die,” he tells how the Ayurvedic system of medicine has been in use for centuries in India.
Fairly recently, he discovered how valuable this particular plant is. In fact, he tells why he eats it. It is because it is apparently the single most antioxidant-packed green light food on Earth. Some folks may be interested to know that Dr. Greger is an ardent evolutionist.
The great beauty of it is that a single teaspoonful of the powder can add 753 antioxidant units to one’s diet and only costs 4 cents. It is a bit bitter but can be added to a smoothie. My wife and I are both taking it daily.
This is not something that can safely be purchased at any store selling food from India. Some of those herbal medicine products have been found to be contaminated with lead, mercury and arsenic. We are satisfied that what we get is free from contamination.
My wife and I have purchased our supply from a store in Seattle.
As a final note, it is possible it will take as long as a year for the full advantage of amla to be realized.
Because of the great potential of amla there is a real possibility of this message being shown on the Blue Mountain TV station in the near future. I feel alma has the potential of giving a measure of protection against the coronavirus.
Donald E.Casebolt, M.D.
College Place