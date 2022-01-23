I pray that critical race theory and other woke subjects will not be taught here in Walla Walla.
Senate Bill 5044 was signed into law by the governor in April 2021 and appears to be mandatory. Oh, I know that the law doesn't mention that certain curriculum/subject matter must be taught, as that is left to the School Directors Association in collaboration with the Professional Educator Board. But it must be informed by the dictates and definitions of cultural competency, diversity, equity and inclusion. These are nice-sounding words, but one needs to read the context pertaining to each of them. In my opinion, critical race theory, gender identity, sexual orientation and equitable opportunities are clearly authorized in and are the essence of said law.
These sweet-sounding words/subjects divide us by color, gender, moral, parental, legal and religious standards and threaten the very ideals of America, the melting pot of all races and the greatest nation in the world.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla