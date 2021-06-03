Bullies come in all maladies of character. We have far too many. The nice thing is — you don’t have to be one!
Most of us appreciate being treated with respect, kindness and love. Such an appreciation should admonish us to walk those values. To this end, the best thing we can do for one another is to work on ourselves.
Those who put you down — taking advantage of your good nature, despising you for your beliefs or the way you look, your sexual preferences, the color of your skin or whatever — don’t fall into their trap. They’re unhappy, mean-spirited people.
Confront with truth or walk away, but be kind, be helpful, be charitable, be caring, be compassionate. Someone once said: “Maybe we are all the same being, living different lives.” Even if that is true (or not) — “kindness” matters.
Look within. You know who you are. Always seek your heart. If you must be competitive, compete within yourself to become a better person, should the need arise.
Don’t work too hard trying to be somebody — especially somebody else — or you’ll miss out on a lot. With kindness as your compass ... just be yourself.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla