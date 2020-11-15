First, just the facts concerning wind energy in Southeastern Washington; no politics, no name-calling.
For the year 2020 so far, the wind speed has been less than 13 mph for 98.5% of the time, during which time the windmills in this area produced no electricity whatsoever, turning or not.
The wind speed has been greater than 20 mph for 0.3% of the time, during which time the windmills in this area could have produced electricity of at least one-third of their capacity, assuming they were functional.
Averaged over the year so far, this much wind could have driven these windmills at 0.7% of their capacity.
Building more windmills will not change wind speeds in this area, and the new proposals have more-or-less the same power curves as the existing ones, so there is no reason to expect different performance in the future.
Now for the politics.
Benton PUD, energy supplier for the Tri-Cities area, has declared (Walla Walla U-B Nov. 9) that it does not support further development of wind power in the Pacific Northwest because the increase in electricity rates would harm the economy.
Scout Clean Energy, currently planning more wind development along the Horse Heaven Hills, says Benton PUD is out of step with current technology and inconsistent with the state’s clean energy act.
Renewable Northwest, a Portland windmill advocacy organization, says PUD Benton relies on outdated claims over economics.
After learning the facts, compare these two statements. Which sounds like science? Which sounds like baloney?
Jim Thorn
Dayton