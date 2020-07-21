Recently, Whitman College President Kathleen Murray addressed a letter to faculty that the Walla Walla Police Department is not welcome on the Whitman campus for security at events, the use of training facilities or the fitness center.
I enjoy walking through the beautiful campus and have taken note of the security phones with blue lights. I was curious about their purpose and went to the Whitman College website:
"Security phones (known as blue light phones) are located in several areas of the campus. Please do not hesitate to use them in case of a criminal, medical or fire emergency. If you have an emergency, push the red button; this will activate the phone and a police dispatcher will answer. The dispatcher will ask you what the emergency is and your location. Please stay on the line and follow the instruction given to you by the dispatcher. (HELP IS ON ITS WAY).”
In light of Ms. Murray's new directive, I would like to know if the blue light phones will be dismantled?
Furthermore, I am humbled to call the Small family my good friends. They are outstanding American patriots, matchless in their support of veterans; they have sacrificed greatly from the wounds of war.
I wholeheartedly agree with the letter to the editor written by Susan Fazzari that "both Claudio and Nat are true heroes in a society who no longer seems to understand the meaning of the word 'hero.'"
Ms. Fazzari and the Small family know its true significance only too well.
Dixie Ferguson
Walla Walla