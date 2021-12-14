On March 24, 2021, Walla Walla became the 41st city in the U.S. to take the International Coalition to Abolish Nuclear Weapon's Cities Appeal and urge our government to sign the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Last week, New York City became the 57th U.S. city to do so. This is a major development in our efforts to move the nine nuclear nations back from the brink and ultimately toward nuclear disarmament.
NYC's decision has been a long time coming. In 1982, more than one million people marched there to protest the existence of nuclear weapons. It is significant too that NYC is now a permanent nuclear-weapons-free zone. Our nuclear nightmare began there in 1939 with the Manhattan Project, which produced the world's first nuclear weapons, those that obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Unlike Walla Walla, which had no monies invested in companies that produce and maintain nuclear weapons, NYC has roughly $475 million dollars of the city's pension funds invested in such companies. That money will now be divested from those companies.
The race is on. Will we be able to do away with nuclear weapons before they do away with us?
Patrick Henry
Walla Walla