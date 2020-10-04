New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice found around 12% of Americans (16 million people) will vote on paperless voting machines in 2020. There will be no paper record of how they voted. Those machines may then be vulnerable to tampering.
That’s eight states using voting machines without paper records. Remember in 2016 when the Russians were probing states’ elections offices? All this talk about non-existent fraudulent mail-in ballots may just be a distraction to allow serious meddling by foreign powers.
OMG, am I now a conspiracy theorist?
Bonnie Szuch
Walla Walla