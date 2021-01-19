Since 2000 America has had Democratic and Republican presidents, Democratic and Republican Senates and Democratic and Republican Congresses. Both parties have been in complete control at one time or another.
Since 2000 the national debt has gone from $5 trillion to $28 trillion. Annual Federal spending from $2 trillion to $7 trillion. The middle class has shrunk from 72% to 52%. The male workforce participation rate has gone from 75% to 67%. Gallup poll for Americans satisfaction levels have gone from 70% to just 16%.
Families, if they exist at all (out of wedlock births 45%), are more dysfunctional, with big government and a partisan academia in control more than the parent(s).
America’s undeclared liberals vs. conservatives Civil War II is now undeniable and destructive tearing the “United” States apart.
Granted, asset prices are higher.
However, what we actually need is the Federal Reserve and government to truly stimulate the economy and not just asset prices, which primarily helps those who own the assets and increases the wealth divide even more.
We need GDP growth of 4% or more, not the mediocre 2% that we’ve been swallowing since 2008 and way long before the virus reared its ugly head.
Is this the reason we just had a record voter turnout? To mandate more of the same crap?
Voting and consistently making things better for everyone is one thing. Voting and predominantly making things worse for the majority is quite another.
Since 2000 all voters have done is elect the same self-serving politicians election after election. Albeit, flip-flopping back and forth from Republicans and Democrats.
Like right now. America will again inaugurate a new president. Always believing that the new president will reunite America, bring “change” to Washington, “make America great again,” and increase the wealth and prosperity of all Americans.
How many of you truly believe Joe Biden will accomplish the above including those who voted for him?
Hopefully, I’ll be wrong and even though we did the same thing we’ve done since 2000, this time, we’ll get a different result.
Biden will reunite America. Biden will once again finally grow the middle class. Biden will make health care affordable to all. Biden will indeed increase real GDP and productivity closing the wealth gap.
Biden won’t add $10 trillion more in debt on the backs of American children and won’t just spend four years blaming the opposing party.
Personally, I think voters just elected another dysfunctional presidential administration and dysfunctional Congress.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla