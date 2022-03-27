In the past, the city of Walla Walla would advertise and citizens would apply by completing an application during an open enrollment period to be on one of 14 various boards and commissions of the city.
However, at the last council meeting an appointment was made to the Civil Service Commission of a former City Council member who had not used this process and had not applied during the open-enrollment application period. Several "qualified" candidates who had applied during the open-enrollment period were not selected. The person who was appointed appeared to have applied long after the application period closed.
Was preferential treatment showed by Council Members Steve Moss and Gustavo Reyna who had this person’s application added to the list of qualified candidates? Are open enrollment and application time periods meaningful?
This brings up three questions for Walla Walla citizens to ask: First, are boards and commissions fair, balanced and truly representative of all Walla Walla citizens? Second, are all citizens given an equal chance of being selected to serve on Walla Walla boards and commissions? Third, do boards and commissions do what they are expected to do—represent all citizens or do they represent who appoints them?
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla