The global focus seems stuck on what to do about COVID-19. This focus results in recommendations to shut down social interaction of every sort in the belief that this will prevent continued infection. Of course, there is also a focus on cure, but that is yet to come.
There is another “virus” that is being ignored. It is the “economic fear virus” that is raging everywhere. Why not shut down all the markets — stocks, bonds, commodities, financials, debt, etc. — for 30 days to prevent the spread of fear from infecting everyone further.
Clearly, the idea of a “free market” simply means unregulated fear and panic spreading everywhere which prevents any economic action from being effective. So, shut down “the so-called free market” for a while.
We should also look at breaking up monopolies. These are just concentrations of wealth in the same way that basketball crowds concentrate people.
The closing of small businesses and schools means closing valuable facilities that educate our children and produce salaries. The various financial markets produce nothing but wealth for those who can afford to be involved. They need not be kept open given that they produce nothing of value except more wealth.
As many are aware, markets today are almost completely automated. The people milling about on the floor of the NYSE are stage props. By and large, the actual trading is being done by computer programs. So, let’s send all the financial geniuses, traders, CEOs, CFOs, presidents, vice presidents, economic advisors, ideologues, etc. home. They are clearly doing little to nothing to control the “economic fear virus.”
To slow the economic crisis, let’s follow the same path recommended to slow the COVID-19 virus.
Of course, there is an economic cost that is hidden in this idea and that is the loss of income to the agents who actually manage trading such as NASDAQ, the NYSE, etc. These private companies earn a fee on each trade that is independent of the actual market conditions. They profit whether the markets go up or down. Ain’t economics grand?
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla