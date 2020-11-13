My question is addressed to anyone who believes, for whatever reasons, that this presidential election was “stolen.”
As of this writing, not one single allegation of widespread fraud has been proven to be true, though the accusations continue unabated.
So I can’t help but wonder why there has not been a single challenge from Republicans to any election won by a Republican. The same ballots that are being challenged in numerous states recorded many wins for Republicans.
How can there be fraud involved in the vote for president unless the entire ballot is tossed out, including all the votes for Republican House and Senate winners, Republican governors, etc.?
Unless I’m mistaken, you don’t get to cherry pick ballots to count only the votes you like. But that seems to be the intent of the sore losers.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg