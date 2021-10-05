I have 50+ years of connection to the Walla Walla School District — graduating from Wa-Hi and subsequently having a professional relationship with the District through my 40-year career at BMAC.
The quality of our School District is unmatched among communities of similar size. Our teachers are top of the line professionals who spend incredible time creating learning environments that are captivating student's attention and exciting them about learning. Our district has been fortunate to have had many years of outstanding leadership who are supported by a broad range of skilled people who work to make the massive undertaking of educating our kids possible.
As a community, we should be very proud of our school district— I know I am! We have also been very fortunate to have people serving on the School Board who have deep commitment to community and willingness to commit significant time and resources. It is incumbent on those members to understand that their role is not to become involved in the minutiae of delivering education to students but to set policy and high-level direction.
Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick understand this — they have experiences in the classroom, and that's why they get my vote!
Kathy Covey
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.