Our 5th District representative’s name appears on the list of Amici Curiae in the State of Texas v. the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, et al.
It would seem that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is not treating this effort to overturn a properly executed election as something to showcase. Nothing on her website. No sound bites.
I can understand her difficult position. Pandering to the guttural instincts of the electorate has resulted in unintended consequences, the creation of a kind of Frankenstein.
It’s easy to retain power by slinging red meat. But I hope there are many of us in the 5th District who desire a different kind of representation characterized by honor, integrity and authenticity.
Is it too late to trade the leveraging of fear, rage and division for statesmanship involving consensus building in the service of truly building a more perfect union and improving the lives of citizens?
Please join me in urging our representative to take the latter path.
Tom Elstrom
Waitsburg