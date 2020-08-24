As a woman, I will vote for Frances Chvatal because she knows what it feels like to have to fight for equal opportunity, for respect, and for the right to be who and what she is.
As a person of color, I will vote Frances Chvatal because she has shown compassion for our community. She recognizes that we have different struggles, and that we have the equal right to work towards our American dream.
As a working mother, I will vote for Frances Chvatal because she knows what it means to have to leave the home every day in order to provide for her family. She knows how hard it is to be everything to everyone all the time.
As a community leader, I will vote for Frances Chvatal because she is the only candidate for state representative who came to me to learn what my community of College Place needs from her, should she be elected.
As a nurse, Frances dedicated her career to caring for people she did not know and to comforting families during difficult times. Frances did not suddenly start to care about our lives when she needed us.
Mark Klicker might have name recognition, thanks to the family he was born into, but he has not shown that he wants to represent me — a woman, a Latina, a mother, or a person who has had to work for every opportunity to prosper.
Your vote is precious, do not waste it on politicians who only care] what you can do for them. No matter who you are, where you came from, or where you want to go, Frances will dedicate her time as the 16th Legislative District representative working for you.
Norma L. Hernandez
College Place mayor