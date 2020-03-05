Following the election in 2016, my daughter invited myself and a few family members to join her in the first Women's March in Washington, D.C. I was honored to stand with her for the progress we had made in the area of civil rights and human decency, in hopes we could somehow slow the trend I feared was coming. It has turned out so much worse than I could have imagined.
Two years ago, while attending Rotary International Convention in Atlanta, I went to the Jimmy Carter Library and Civil Rights Museum. The reality of how we have and are treating people in this country is not acceptable to me.
I saw the movie "Just Mercy" recently, which is the story of Bryan Stevenson. I also heard him interviewed on NPR. It leaves me heartbroken and angry that we continue to treat our fellow human beings inhumanely. I was reminded of Sandra Bland, who was arrested during a traffic stop in Texas, and jailed. Three days later, she was found dead.
I march for the many voices who are silenced, marginalized, brutalized, incarcerated, stolen.
I march for compassion and decency.
Please join me for the Women's March on Walla Walla, Saturday, March 7.
Janis Corn
Walla Walla