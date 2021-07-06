Zana Carver was accused of being a regular columnist in a June 11 letter to the U-B. Zana is a college professor with a doctorate degree who has spent most of her life in education. It is preposterous for her to be accused of being an unethical regular columnist writing while a candidate just because she wrote a single volunteer article for the family section. Unsurprisingly, it’s the latest in a string of smears by unscrupulous, deceptive people. In the past, they have unjustly smeared wonderful candidates in our community such as Jenny Mayberry, Kathy Martin and Tye Watts during their political races. Will this nonsense ever end?
I have known Zana since she was a little girl. Her mother became a nun later in life who fed, clothed and sheltered the homeless, living the rest of her life as a volunteer. Zana Carver is a precious angel who protects others and stands up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. She is an honest, moral Christian who will fight for our children to have the best education possible. Zana is an answered prayer for those of us who are concerned about the confusing and inappropriate new state curriculum.
Ethel Henderbauden
Walla Walla