The IPCC tells us that Americans have been warming the earth to an extent that will kill us in a few years unless we eliminate fossil fuels, which emit carbon dioxide.
Notwithstanding that C02 is emitted from natural events, it is only man's burning of fossil fuels that is the culprit. How they know this is a mystery, as neither natural emissions of C02 nor man's emissions of C02 have a footprint for them to identify.
But be that as it may, they tell us that man's C02 is the warming factor. But if man's tiny contribution to our atmosphere is the warming factor, then why is it that said heat hasn't dropped along with the reduction of C02?
You see since 2005, C02 emissions have dropped some 21%, but with no correlating reduction of heat. Further, the average temperature in America in 2019 was 52.7 degrees Fahrenheit, and in 2020, it rose to 54.4 Fahrenheit. Yet from 2019 through 2020, C02 emissions dropped by some 11 %.
Thus, isn't it reasonable to conclude that our weather isn't dependent on man's burning of fossil fuels? However, I will wait for some climate promoter to tell us how correlation isn't necessary to prove causation.
Jerry Votendahl,
Walla Walla