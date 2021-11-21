Kathy Mulkerin got some flak for allegedly calling the Republican party “a crime against humanity” in 2020. I’ll bet most candidates for nonpartisan positions hold strong political beliefs.
I’m confident that Mulkerin will act in what she sincerely believes are the best interests of all students. So would her highly-qualified opponent, Zana Carver, have acted in what she believes are all students’ best interests.
School board positions are listed as nonpartisan, but board members can face partisan issues. For example, what if a group of parents demands that the board ban books that examine how American racism has affected public policy?
Here are two examples of how racism has affected government policy.
In 1884 Oregon’s provisional government passed a law stating that Black people would be publicly whipped (39 lashes every six months) until they left Oregon. In 1882 the federal Chinese Exclusion Act prohibited immigration of Chinese laborers.
How can we combat racism if our schools aren’t allowed to discuss the harm that racism has caused?
Relatedly, my father talked about his revulsion at watching 500 Ku Klux Klan members march through Dayton in 1923, wearing hoods to protect their anonymity.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla