Roger Trick wrote asking for developers to add mullti-family housing to the mix. There certainly has been a shown need.
Within Walla Walla are lots which could be infilled. I imagine some houses could be remodeled to provide studio apartments and other housing at a cost more people could afford as they are students, beginning their careers, or downsizing.
The city has expanded zoning to accommodate more affordable housing. And developers keep building on what was once productive farm land.
At the same time the county is hearing from winery owners who want to build hotels (Class 3 wineries) around the perimeter of Walla Walla. I watched the Planning Commission workshop Wednesday night where the planning commission was asked for more hotels.
The hotels are called “country inns” because hotels are not allowed. Justification is offered by claiming Walla Walla is growing and that the land where the hotels are to be built doesn’t have much land in agriculture any more.
It is hard to substantiate either claim. Patrick Jones who presents “Walla Walla Trends” to the Port at EDAC or EDIM meetings continues to tell us we are growing very slowly. An enhanced map of land south of the city shows a great deal of land in agricultural production in the RR5 zone.
As I understand it, the request is for a zoning code amendment to the RR5 zoning district so this change would affect all of the RR5 zone. How ever did we get to “Class 3 Wineries” and why do we need more?
At some point the county needs to plan for moderate and affordable housing as well.
There will be a public hearing to discuss Class 3 wineries in our county soon. I encourage all who worry a bit about becoming a second Napa to watch for the announcement and then attend.
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla