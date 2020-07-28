A little history on American political parties.
From 1789 to 1869, there were six major political parties. Every president during that time period was affiliated with one of six major political parties, except George Washington, who wasn’t affiliated with any political party (Smart man. No wonder a state is named after him ... for now.).
One of the major political parties from 1797 to 1869 was the Democratic-Republican party.
By 1869, the Democratic-Republican party had split into two separate parties.
Since 1869, every president has been affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican parties.
Did this happen by chance?
Does it matter? What does matter is the fact that the Democratic and Republican parties both originated from the Democratic-Republican party.
The Democratic and Republican parties are fraternal twins, two peas in a pod, they’re not identical twins, but are similar. Both parties since 1869 have had as their primary objective to concentrate the power and wealth into as few hands as possible.
To accomplish their objective, it would be mandatory to distract the electorate away from their prime objective.
The Republican and Democratic parties have been extremely successful at doing just that.
After 150 years, Americans still have only two choices for president if they want to vote for someone who has any chance of winning.
This year out of 150,000,000 possible candidates, it looks like your choices are Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
You’ve got to be kidding.
By 2024, the fiat-currency money system may implode, crime may be rampant, health care may be in shambles, the middle class may be extinct, we may be in a major war, but one thing is for sure: The superrich will be richer.
Another sure thing, Democrats and Republicans will still be bickering amongst themselves, and Americans will still have only two choices for president, a Democrat or Republican.
By doing my so-called duty and voting for Trump, Biden or someone who won’t get elected, I would only be supporting a monopolistic Democratic-Republican institution that’s slowly, but surely eradicating the middle class.
I’ve never voted for a president. I’ve never had a chance to vote for someone who would tackle wealth inequality, abolish the Federal Reserve and reunite America. Moreover, a chance to leave behind a better and a truly “United” States for the young.
Yes, I’ve heard politicians promise change for the better. Disturbingly, politicians can tell you all about our problems, but none of them have any viable, attainable solutions.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla