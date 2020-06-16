I am writing this letter in regards to the articles surrounding a Walla Walla police officer’s tattoo.
First, I would like to start off by acknowledging that with a bachelor’s in history I understand the rhetorical connotations surrounding the SS symbol described in Friday’s front-page article, Lawsuit threatened over officer’s tattoo.
To quote our Founding Fathers, “Don’t tread on me.” The uproar over the offensive tattoo is justified, but dictating and forcing action is not constitutionally right.
We get to make choices every day. However, we are not free from people judging us for those choices.
The problem with this tattoo is not the officer. Why are we not looking at the Marine Corps that allowed this symbol to become a norm within its system? How, did a symbol associated with the extermination of 6 million people become a norm? Why did it take a photo in 2012 for it to acknowledge a problem and only then denounce it?
This officer was a member of a unit that hundreds have been a part of. In that time no one, no one had issue with this symbol? They all just accepted it and embraced it?
This tattoo is an example of how systemic racism has become. The Nazi Party fell and yet its symbols and message have mutated into new and still-virulent forms.
Theresa York
Walla Walla