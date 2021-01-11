What is going on with the Walla Walla County commissioners?
Listen to their Jan. 4 meeting starting at minute 5:12, which is on the county website. The commissioners choose to align themselves with a political organization that contacted them anonymously using the name Liberty Lover representing We of Liberty.
Liberty Lover requested the commissioners write a letter to state legislators urging them to limit the governor’s emergency powers. The commissioners agreed to draft this letter.
The Board of County Commissioners with little doubt have emergency powers. I am incredulous that they do not appreciate the importance of these powers.
What if the emergency was a monstrous flood coming towards Walla Walla instead of an oncoming out of control pandemic?
I suspect residents and commissioners would be grateful that there were fast acting government emergency powers. The governor needs such powers as well.
I think county commission has crossed the line. Supporting Liberty Lover and We of Liberty by heeding the request to write a letter is an inappropriate political move. I am missing the wisdom of Jim Johnson already.
Casey Morgan
Walla Walla