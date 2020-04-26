I am dismayed at how many people are still shopping in grocery stores without face masks.
Recent antibody research indicates COVID-19 is far more widespread than previously thought. This suggests people are walking around thinking they are healthy but are merely asymptomatic and possibly infecting everyone they come into contact with.
Most of us are trying so hard to be careful, staying at home and practicing social distancing.
The one place we all must go to once in awhile is the grocery store. We shouldn’t feel like we are risking our lives just because we need to buy food.
City Council, county Department of Community Health, can we please get some help here?
Kathy Elsee
Walla Walla