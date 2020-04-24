Most Americans realize that, politically, we are a completely divided nation. Both left-wing politicians and right-wing politicians are dug in and refuse to compromise or even engage in meaningful discussions to solve the nation’s problems.
Democrats are enraged that Republicans are restricting the right to vote in several key states. Republicans are also undermining the enforcement of environmental laws which leads to poisonous areas affecting the health of American citizens.
Republicans at both the state and national levels of government are changing the laws to make it extremely difficult to pass legislation whenever Democrats gain control of the government.
Republicans are enraged because, unless they limit Democratic power, they will subvert conservative rights.
Republicans believe Democrats will take away all weapons from our citizens. They think Democrats will turn our country into a socialist state where individual property rights will be destroyed. They will also take all money from productive people and give it to the weak and the poor.
Notice the Democrats are angry about actions already enacted by Republicans. Republicans are angry about actions they fear the Democrats will enact in the future.
In 1859, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman noted that you cannot debate a Southern conservative. They will only debate about what they fear you will do to them in the future.
Today, most Republicans have accepted these Southern political beliefs. And that is why our country is as divided today as it was in 1859.
L. Robert Evans
College Place