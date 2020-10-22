God is not on the side of either political party. At the same time, the design works best when it operates according to the plans of the Designer.
Now you may be one who believes that there is no Designer, no ultimate cause of the matter that was created. Science recognizes that matter was created at a point of time in the past, and that everything that happens requires a cause. I believe there is a Designer and my life is best when I live according to His design.
The better question as you prepare to vote is, “Are you voting for individuals and a party platform that operate according to plans that a Designer and history indicate lead to peace and prosperity?”
We can look at party platforms and compare them with what Jesus taught and valued. Jesus valued human life. One platform agrees and the other believes in infanticide. If that seems too harsh a charge, explain to me where in the process of development the fetus becomes human.
Jesus valued freedom. One platform values the Constitution, Amendments and “the rule of law.”The other believes that religion and speech should be controlled, that government should control where you live, what you drive, and what you do with your artistic talents.
One party set slaves free, made them citizens and allowed them to vote. The Thirteenth Amendment set the slaves free. It was supported 100% by Republicans in House and Senate and by 23% of Democrats. The Fourteenth Amendment was supported by 94% of Republicans and 0% of Democrats. The Fifteenth Amendment was supported by 100% of Republicans and 0% of Democrats. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed in the Senate with 68.7% Democrats for it and 81.8% of Republicans. 60.7% of House Democrats voted for the Act and 79.5% of Republicans.
Abraham Lincoln thought that the man who grew the corn should eat the corn. One party seems to have an insatiable appetite to take what I have planted/harvested and give it to others.
One party values public peace and safety and those who provide it. The other party is silent in the face of riot, destruction of property, theft and murder.
As you vote, think about whether the person or platform they stand for supports peace, freedom and life.
Theodore Richerzhagen
College Place