It's laughable to hear Presdient Joe Biden refer to the Jan. 6 incursion at the Capitol as a "dagger at the throat of democracy." It's my opinion that the Democratic Party has been a dagger at the throat of democracy for decades.
For example, after explaining that Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal had attended an anniversary celebration of the Communist Party U.S.A., and gave out awards, the Rev. Michael Buttner said in a scathing letter to The Epoch Times about the Democratic Party, "They are communists who hate our Constitution, our sense of freedom, our work ethic and our economy." Buttner also called for an investigation of the connection between the Democratic Party and "Communist Russia and China."
And, the Jan. 6 demonstrators, unlike the left-wing anarchists, two years back, didn't spend "120 days of looting, burning and attacking courthouses and police precincts, which caused 30 deaths, injured 2,000 policemen and destroyed $2 billion in property — all under the banner of revolutionary justice," as columnist Victor David Hanson puts it.
Predictably, these anarchists, which I believe were Marxist-inspired, were called "mostly peaceful demonstrators" by the Democrats.
I'd ask our local Democrats this question: Who's really guilty of sedition here?
Curtis Stone
Dayton