To readers of the Bible, my question is this: Who is the new covenant given to and who is it for?
If one says "the church" or "Christians," well, go back and read what the Scriptures clearly says. Go to the word, to what is written, not what is speculated nor what has been taught for the last two millennium.
Open up to Jeremiah 31 — specifically Jeremiah 31:30-33 — and follow this up with the apostolic writings in Hebrews 8:7-13. Yahweh clearly makes it known that the new covenant is strictly with the "house of Israel and the house of Judah." Certainly, as we read on, we come to the understanding that in the Messiah, Yeshua HaMashiach, we become grafted into the olive tree, "the commonwealth of Israel" (Ephesians 2), and become fellow citizens with God's people and members of Elohim's household. Hallelujah.
For the people of Elohim, He says “I will put my Torah within them. Yes, I will write it on their heart." “... For I will forgive their iniquity, their sin I will remember no more." Shalom.
Uriah Kallstrom
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.