Is U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaking for all her constituents by adding her name and the respected weight behind it as an amicus to the lawsuit being brought by the Texas attorney general against the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and three other states?
How is it even a thing for one state to sue another state because it didn’t like the results of an election?
Donald Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, announced last week that they haven’t found any evidence of widespread election fraud, even after DHS and DOJ went looking for it.
Makes me wonder whose votes they want to erase, and whose votes will keep everyone in their place.
Karen Lougheed
College Place