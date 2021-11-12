Biden just claimed credit for the reduction of unemployment and a good job participation report, along with his infrastructure victory, but the question I have from his nine months in office is this: Who does he represent?
The first day on the job, Biden reversed our energy independence and low-energy costs by cancelling fossil fuel pipelines and oil drilling in the United States, which resulted in the loss of jobs, higher energy costs and inflation (under the pretext of lowering our carbon footprint); yet, pleads with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase its drilling and supply of oil to keep American's energy cost down.
Biden also released sanctions on Russia, allowing it to complete their oil pipeline into Germany to supply the oil needs of Europe rather than buying it from us. He further reversed all of Trump's orders pertaining to the southern border, thus creating all hell there, where a couple million have already crossed. Around half a million have been released or, for all we know, have snuck back into the states along with drugs and criminals (that have already killed citizens) with no COVID-19 test and no vaccinations, yet mandates that our citizens be vaccinated or get fired from their jobs.
Who does he represent?
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.