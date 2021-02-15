The Feb. 8 front page showing Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and his plan to spend $34 billion to remove the four lower Snake River dams was a surprise.
On the map provided I was able to count 10 dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers that I believe to be administered by BPA.
Just out of curiosity I did a search for Idaho Power and was led to its site: Idahopower.com. where it proudly proclaims to have 17, yes 17, dams on the Snake River and its tributaries.
Now if they are able to convince enough of our weak-minded rulers to remove the four lower Snake River dams, who stands to make a lot of money by generating that lost power?
Idaho Power, of course. Has Idaho Power contributed anything to Congressman Simpson’s campaigns? Just curious.
Dan Leathers
Dixie