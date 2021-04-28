We went to Home Depot today. I soon observed three men without masks, though the sign at the store entrance clearly states that masks are required.
So I stopped shopping. As I was looking for my wife to tell her we needed to leave, I encountered a very nice Home Depot employee.
I told her I was dismayed at the number of non-mask-wearers I had seen. She apologized. I asked her why the store allows those people to stay in the store. She said there is nothing they can do about it. I suggested that somebody on the staff could be responsible for telling the people to mask up or leave. She replied that the store policy is to not confront them because they become aggressive. I suggested that the police be notified, but she said that the police can’t do anything. Really?
I told her we would be leaving since Home Depot doesn’t care about us shopping there. She said they want everyone to shop there, but that clearly isn’t the case.
Why do these buffoons think they can intimidate employees of these businesses who are just trying to do their jobs?
We left.
Ted Cox
Walla Walla