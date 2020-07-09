I am disturbed by the president of Whitman College actively endorsing and participating in the “cancel culture” with regard to the local discussion over a tattoo. (“Whitman ends relationship with WW police over tattoo”, Monday, June 29).
I generally don’t think highly of tattoos and I don’t particularly like the tattoo worn by Officer Nat Small. But for Whitman President Kathleen Murray, in her official role, to express her anger (personally and for the college) about the defense of the police officer’s character is, itself, indefensible.
Ms. Murray wrote that the officer must be “compelled” (her word) to remove or change the tattoo and Police Chief Scott Bieber must “apologize for his problematic actions” in defending his officer’s character.
To Ms. Murray, the tattoo is such a powerful symbol, that it cannot be tolerated. To punctuate her cancel culture beliefs, Ms. Murray announced a series of punitive measures against all Walla Walla police officers.
I suggest that Ms. Murray deeply consider whether the anger in her person is a benefit to herself, her college, or her community. Requiring an invasive process (tattoo removal) to address anger seems extreme.
Never mind that requiring the removal of a personal-statement tattoo to keep one’s job is reminiscent of the group-think in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s.
What seems most important is that Ms. Murray has forgotten her undergraduate Chaucer: “Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”
Whitman College is named after Marcus and Narcissa Whitman. The Whitmans were, by all accounts, people of good character and sincere conviction. However, the Whitmans were instrumental in aiding the waves of predominantly white settlers who colonized the Pacific Northwest and are a powerful symbol of manifest destiny that destroyed the way of life of countless Indigenous peoples.
Despite the history of the Whitmans as an oppressive symbol, their name adorns the college and is integral to its existence. According to Ms. Murray’s uncritical thinking, the character of the Whitmans must be ignored because of the powerfully negative symbolism they embody.
The hypocritical embrace of the bankrupt cancel culture has brought shame to Ms. Murray and to the institution that she leads. Let’s follow Ms. Murray’s lead and start a community discussion about a new name for her institution.
Paul Hribernick
Walla Walla