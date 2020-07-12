“Whitman ends relationship with Walla Walla police over tattoo.”
When I read the article in the Union-Bulletin I was sickened.
Whitman College’s mission statement says, “Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values of Whitman College. Our mission focuses on educating a broad range of talented students in a college community where everyone can participate fully in the life of the college and experience a genuine sense of belonging. For Whitman, diversity includes the composition of the students, faculty and staff, as well as the curriculum, ideas, experiences, relations and cultural traditions across our community. We must become a place where both majority and minority members of our community experience difference every day, where diversity is woven throughout our cultural fabric: our values, our behavior, our culture.”
If this statement is in fact true, President Kathleen Murray’s decision to cut ties with the Walla Walla Police Department is a contradiction to its own policy and mission statement.
However, you must have a level playing field for diversity, equity and inclusion to encompass all who live, work and participate in that community. Somewhere along the line, working together for the common good has been forgotten and biases have seeped through the cracks and become prevalent.
President Murray appears to have expressed her bias views, which are not diverse, equal or inclusive when she targeted Officer Nat Small and the entire police force by immediately ending ties with them. Are these bias views shared by all at Whitman?
As citizens of this country, we are afforded certain rights that cannot be taken away. How can we judge Officer Small and demand he be fired or demand he alter his tattoo? By doing so, we are not being tolerant or treating people equal. We are forming a bias to something we don’t approve of or understand.
I was glad to see Police Chief Scott Bieber backing up his officers and also continuing to extend the police department’s services to the college.
I don’t think we realize what the life of police officers entail and the stresses that are placed on them, their families and the police communities or the sacrifices they make for us by putting on a uniform.
Officer Small’s record, his honor and his valor speak for themselves and are more important than ever. We need more officers like him not less.
John Richter
Dayton