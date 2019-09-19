It is time for those Whitman College students to put their comfort and pleasure where their mouth is.
More than 1,400 bodies hitting the shower before class, is a bit of a drain on the energy source. Maybe a cold shower would assist their goal. Reducing building temperatures by 15 or 20 degrees would be possible with suitable winter wear. And surely, the elimination of fossil-fuel vehicles on and around campus would be a plus.
Students could assist by pushing lawnmowers — reducing that fossil-fuel degeneracy — foregoing homeward bound trips, unless within walking or bicycling distance, during holidays. Planes, trains and buses are out of question.
Possibly these and a few other options I’m sure students are capable of delving into might well be part of their discussion on the way to the County Courthouse. Finally, after expressing their concerns, let not their mouths dismiss their goals. Pizza, Patisserie and pasta, all require the use of those monstrous diesel fuel sucking machines, which have been complicit in providing the facilities they enjoy there at Whitman College.
James McAlpine
Walla Walla