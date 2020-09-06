Whitman students protest Whitman statue, hmmm?
Does anyone see the irony (oddity) of a few Whitman students and a couple of Whitman professors wanting to remove or cancel the Marcus Whitman statue on Main Street by the Whitman campus?
To me this makes as much sense as asking the Board of Trustees of Whitman to move the Whitman Campus to the Whitman Mission site so that the college can be closer to its roots.
Please, leave Walla Walla’s statues, monuments and pieces of art alone.
Doug Simmons
Walla Walla