I was shocked to learn that the heroic bronze statue of Marcus Whitman, M.D., erected near Whitman College, is under attack and pressure for removal. This would be a catastrophic mistake.
The so-called “research team” that is fomenting the move to remove the statue has made false assertions. It claims that Dr. Whitman’s clothing on the statue is “1950’s TV frontier mythology” and not what Dr. Whitman wore.
Dr. Whitman wore a fur cap, animal skin jacket and breeches. He was, in fact, a frontiersman and was commonly associated with fur trappers who dressed for the out-of-doors.
Did the “research team” read the early history books devoted to Dr. Whitman? Did the “research team” contact any of the people who were involved with the creation of this statue, including myself and my brothers? Did the research team read the official printed documents from the 1953 dedication of the Marcus Whitman statue in Washington,D.C., and the authoritative speeches by scholarly participants who knew what they were talking about?
The answer to all three questions is obviously no!
The attire of Dr. Whitman in the historic bronze statue is spot on. His face is bearded as Dr. Whitman was at the time of his winter overland trip to Washington, D.C., in 1843. There are printed firsthand descriptions of Dr. Whitman’s attire.
The upward and onward stance of the statue speaks to the words of Dr. Whitman, inscribed in the statue’s stone base, “My plans require time and distance.”
If it had not been for Marcus Whitman, the Pacific Northwest would not be part of the United States today. The sculptor Avard T. Fairbanks did his research. The so-called “research team” did not do its.
This great statue was created in period correctness. Using the word “research” to validate erroneous foregone conclusions is not research. The current anti-history craze with removal of statues of prominent people in history is absurd and should not apply to Marcus Whitman.
Grant R. Fairbanks, M.D.
Salt Lake City