Whitman College President Kathleen Murray’s decision to “cut ties” with the Walla Walla Police Department over an ambiguous tattoo on the arm of a respected law enforcement officer and decorated U.S. Marine shouldn’t surprise anyone who follows Whitman College administration and faculty public statements, official mailings to alumni and the student newspaper.
My family has been associated with Walla Walla since 1944, when my father became a patient at McCaw Hospital. I attended Walla Walla Public Schools and then Whitman College, graduating in 1972.
I have maintained a close association with the college since graduation, serving on boards and committees, and was awarded the Whitman College Presidential Leadership Award in 2014. Some of my family still live in Walla Walla.
In lock step with other U.S. colleges and universities, Ms. Murray has revealed an attitude bordering on arrogance that lies within many institutions of higher education, i.e. that they, the academics, hold the key to truth, empathy and kindness.
Ms. Murray risks further separation of the college from the community. She threatens the career of a good and brave man when there has been no wrongdoing on his part. Instead of toppling a statue, the college is attempting to topple a tattoo hidden from public view. How scholarly!
I believe there will be similar efforts in the next months by the college as its faculty, students and administration attempt a cultural transformation of Walla Walla into a form more consistent with the culture of the college.
Walla Walla could be portrayed a racist city, filled with cowboys and cowgirls of white privilege whose antipathy toward minorities is systemic. Law enforcement will be further vilified and additional terminations demanded. The college could be focused on local elections, including those for city and county offices and school boards.
The college seeks neither dialogue nor compromise, and this recent action by its president is proof of that. They think they are the enlightened and virtuous group; we are not.
It is time to push back against all forms of tyranny, including that which inhabits Whitman College.
Eric Johnson, M.D.
Spokane