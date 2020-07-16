I do not know Whitman President Kathleen Murray, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber or Officer Nat Small, nor am I a resident of the city of Walla Walla. I do live and pay taxes in the Walla Walla community. I do support and favor all thankless legal law enforcement. We need more!
It is my intention to commend Chief Bieber for not relenting to the apparent either/or ultimatum of Ms. Murray to sever Whitman’s relationship with the Walla Walla Police Department unless it somehow met her demands regarding Officer Small’s well-intentioned honorary tattoo to a fallen comrade.
While I understand the pressure Officer Small must be feeling due to the undue actions of Ms. Murray, social media and some in the community, I am disappointed now reading he has decided it best to alter the tattoo. It appears PC pressure has also now caused Chief Bieber to soften his position.
I don’t know if that will be sufficient to satisfy Ms. Murray’s decision but presume she and others will consider it a win. She may not have threatened defunding the police, but I imagine she must feel great satisfaction in knowing Whitman does minimal to fund the Walla Walla Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, Fire Department, EMS, etc.
After all, Whitman is a very wealthy private college and owns multi properties worth multi-, multi-millions on which it pays little to no property taxes on the vast majority, including the 6,000 square foot million-dollar mansion Ms. Murray lives in.
Whitman still receive all the public support services. I’m not into protesting but do resent my property taxes, however minute, being used to provide services to Whitman and would support an effort to rescind all of its tax exemptions.
If Ms. Murray’s edict stands, I presume Whitman will have some excess facilities capacity and suggest it give back to the community by making its facilities available for use by the diverse homeless population.
What really disheartens me about this whole national turmoil is it all got started over a fake $20 bill.
The fuse was probably sizzling but if only I could have given George Floyd a legal Andrew Jackson to make his purchase it may have helped delay attempts to destroy America for at least a little while. When will we be changing the name of Washington state or maybe even Walla Walla? Sad!
Dell Fischer
Walla Walla