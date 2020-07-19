The letter to the editor written about President Kathleen Murray by John Richter was spot on with one error.
President Murray was not talking about citizens in Walla Walla when she refers to "community." She is talking about Whitman College. Her insularity is shown by her not wanting to provide support for a police training location.
I do look forward to reading how President Murray will be inspecting the skin of all staff, faculty and students to make sure none of them have offensive tattoos.
Edward Parker, M.D.
Walla Walla