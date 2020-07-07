I was disappointed that the president of Whitman severed ties with the Walla Walla Police Department and basically with the city of Walla Walla.
My great grandfather homesteaded near Prescott many years ago. He and his two sons (one of which was my grandfather) farmed in that region and eventually my father began to farm. My grandfather’s brother served as a Whitman trustee back then and my father along with several of his sisters attended Whitman.
Since I didn’t meet Whitman’s academic qualifications after high school (they required a 4 point out of high school) I received bachelor's and master's degrees from other universities.
I remember after those years in college that I was a well taught liberal. Later I experienced the real world and discovered that my education missed part of the world I was then experiencing.
It seems that many of my instructors hadn’t experienced the real world and I suspect that might still be the case with many in the academic world. There are some exceptions, but not many.
People of all races and cultures have something to offer if we are willing to listen. I suspect that many in this community don’t support everything Whitman does but most seem willing to coexist. President Kathleen Murray’s stand of of “my way or the highway” didn’t exhibit any willingness to coexist.
That is unfortunate and Whitman may discover that it relys on other aspects of the city beside the police department.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla