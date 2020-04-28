For the last 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of being the head chef, and then the owner of Whitehouse-Crawford restaurant.
Carl and Sonia Schmitt had a vision to save a historic building from demolition and reimagine it as a home for Seven Hills Winery and a restaurant to compliment the beautiful wines of the Walla Walla Valley. Since then, it has been my privilege to continue the Schmitts’ vision, and to witness Walla Walla evolve into a world class food and wine destination.
For multiple reasons, and mostly due to this pandemic, I see no path forward for my restaurant. This has been a very difficult decision. One that I made with careful consideration, but leaves me with a heavy heart nevertheless. I knew that one day my time at Whitehouse-Crawford would come to an end, but I never could have imagined it would be in this way.
I would like to express my profound gratitude to every guest who we have served over the years. Also, my immense appreciation to everyone who has supplied us with the beautiful elements we have used to create the dining experience at Whitehouse-Crawford. From farmers to artisans, butchers to bakers, winemakers to distillers, florists to repair people, and artists to musicians, we never could have created these experiences without all of your talents. And to all the people I have had the honor of working with; the chefs, servers, server assistants, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers and office personnel, I can’t begin to tell you how much I have appreciated you.
I have so many fond memories to take with me. Celebrations such as weddings, rehearsal dinners, anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, holidays, retirement parties and memorial dinners.
But what I’ll never forget is how kind and supportive this community has been to me and to the restaurant. Being able to serve you, and to work along side such a talented group of restaurant professionals has been the honor of a lifetime.
I couldn’t be more confident in our community’s ability to weather this storm. Although this is going to be a challenging time for my industry in particular, the high quality of our restaurants in Walla Walla puts us in an excellent position to thrive when we come out on the other side.
Please come visit me at Brasserie Four where I’ll be doing my best to make everyone feel welcomed and appreciated. It is also my sincere hope that at some point in the future, the beautiful Whitehouse-Crawford space will become home to another special restaurant, and that we will again be able to enjoy its beauty and warmth.
Jamie Guerin
Walla Walla