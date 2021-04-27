In response to a recent reader's opinion, "Why do Black lives matter than white lives?"
I realize that "Black Lives Matter" upsets many people, especially people who consider themselves white.
Many of us are fortunate to have white privilege.
"White privilege is being born on second base and having never hit a double."
White privilege is a free ticket for white people to have a head start on opportunities and freedoms that people of color will have to struggle for every day of their lives.
Clint Rehn
Walla Walla