As we all know by now and are tired of another Democrat investigation, a whistleblower filed a complaint against the president based on a July 25 phone call to the president of Ukraine. Diplomatic communication between a president and a foreign leader is confidential according to the intelligence community inspector general. The ICIG doesn’t seem to follow its own guidelines though.
Until recently, the ICIG and the director of national intelligence required that first-hand information was required, complaints based on secondhand information was considered hearsay or gossip and would be rejected. Hearsay is generally inadmissible as evidence in U.S. federal and state courts since it violates constitutional requirements that the accused be given the opportunity to question his/her accusers.
However, according to Sean Davis of “The Federalist.com,” sometime between May 2018 and August 2019, the intelligence community eliminated a requirement that whistleblowers must have first-hand knowledge in order to file a complaint; the revision indicates anybody unrelated to an event and with no knowledge of the facts can file a complaint. So, based on that, anyone could file a complaint against any government agency/person (Rep. Adam Schiff) for something heard on a talk show or in a coffee shop?
Nobody is actually sure of the exact timing of the change but markings on the form indicate it was revised in August 2019 (after the July 25 phone call). It also raises questions about the intelligence community’s behavior regarding the August complaint. Also, the brand-new complaint form was not made public until Sept. 24, 2019, two months after the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call.
The accuser states on the form that some information came from news articles, some from other government officials that were not privy to the call. Several claims made in the complaint form have already been debunked and directly refuted.
So how long did Schiff have the complaint form? Obviously prior to the complaint form requirements revisions. Hmm, is that just a coincidence? Allen Dershowitz (scholar of U.S. constitutional law and criminal law) says the seven-page complaint reads as though a group of lawyers produced it and not one individual.
Hmm, since Schiff had the complaint for a while, perhaps he innocently asked some lawyers to dress it up a bit. Did the whistleblower write the document?
Either way, it is just another attempt to not address any other issues.
R.S. Ellard
Walla Walla