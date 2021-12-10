There is an army training exercise wherein recruits are taught to scramble across an open field on their bellies while rifles fire a continuous stream of bullets about a foot off the ground. That's the best possible motivation: keep your head down or it gets blown off.
Or a recruite could wait until the bullets were all used up and the firing ceased, then scurry across the field, still keeping one's head down, of course, just in case some wayward rifle still has one bullet left.
Two choices: Cross while the bullets are flying — a flinch and you're dead — or wait until the firing is done and try not to flinch at the instant of the last stray bullet.
And so it is with a roundabout versus a traffic light at a busy intersection. Which is safer: entering the roundabout with the bullets flying, flinch and you're dead? Or waiting until the light turns green, flinch and probably still alive?
Jim Thorn
Dayton