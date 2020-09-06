I recently read several comments by actor and comedian Tim Allen regarding the upcoming election. I know he is conservative but he also seems to be realistic and pretty intelligent.
We all are concerned about foreign interference in our elections but some of those expressing these concerns also favor non-citizens voting in our election. That seems inconsistent.
Did you know that the Trump wall will cost less to build than the Obamacare website?
Our government sent more troops and armament to arrest Roger Stone than was sent to defend Benghazi. Are our concerns inconsistent?
We keep hearing that Trump and Putin are close yet Trump’s campaign has received no contributions from him and four years ago Russia gave $146 million to the Clinton Foundation.
Didn’t Bill Clinton pay Paula Jones $850,000 for silence but did the FBI raid his attorney’s office?
Sixty years ago Venezuela was fourth in world economic freedom and today they are 179th with citizens dying of starvation. In the past 10 years they have been destroyed by democratic socialism. Is this something we should worry about?
Many agree that the problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money. Regardless of the successful candidate our country may end up addressing this concern because of our huge national debt. Shouldn’t voters be concerned?
It often appears that some Democrats are out to eliminate conservative thought and that Trump is just in the way. Many of those opposed to Trump are termed Trump-haters. Trump isn’t perfect but over the years no president has been perfect.
Hate is non-American and not a valid reason for voting for or against a person.
As voters we need to dig a little deeper and determine just which candidate supports the proper path for the future of our country.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla