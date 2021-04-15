Can I add my voice to Steve Singleton's letter of March 31?
I am looking for some modicum of balance between left and right in the U-B's reporting of the new Georgia voting laws. Alas, no such balance is to be found.
The front-page articles penned by The Associated Press consistently slant the new law as negative, and the opinion pieces the U-B prints are universally one-sided. So U-B readers do not receive a broad perspective, only the narrow view of the left.
Would that we could at least identify the relevant facts, but that seems impossible: Everything is about "the narrative" these days, "journalists" covering up some inconvenient facts, highlighting and inventing others.
The U-B has joined the majority of news outlets by abandoning true journalism in favor of advocacy of one side.
A poorly informed society can do great damage to itself, especially in the context of a democracy.
Tim Reardon
Walla Walla