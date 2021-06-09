Recently, John Kerry was heard saying at the White House's two-day climate summit that all carbon must be removed from the atmosphere by 2030 forsaking all the flora and fauna on our planet that rely on carbon — carbon dioxide to be specific — and turning our planet into a dust bowl in an instant. How so absolutely absurd!
NASA reports that the average temperature on Mars has risen over two degrees Fahrenheit in the last 30 years and weather patterns on Venus and Mercury — the two planets closes to the sun — have been observed with rapidly changing storms, and yet we still end up with a crisis on our own planet apparently of our own making?
Please sign me "Very Slowly Reducing My Carbon Foot Print."
Micheal Thomas
Prescott