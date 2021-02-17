We noted two snow plows making “dry runs” this past Friday but we have seen no plows on county roads west of College Place until Sunday night after a significant snow event.
Why? Do road crews only work on weekdays? What about national holidays like President’s Day Monday? Where I come from, if a significant weather event is headed our way, we will do whatever it takes to get the crop in, the hay put up, or harvest completed before losses occur, almost regardless of clock or day. For us, waiting a day or two may only amount to a loss of income but not a loss of public safety to property or even life.
Sunday night the first snow plow came down Stateline but not on the side roads as of Monday morning. Perhaps they have been working other parts of the county.
Still, earlier snow removal before it is packed by traffic helps it melt more quickly, making it safer sooner by getting down to black pavement which adsorbs heat while packed snow and ice reflect, making it hang around longer.
Or it may be that county budgets are stretched thin due to COVID-19 and weekend or Holiday overtime pay is prohibitive. We don’t know the reasons.
The Walla Walla County Public Works website states — Our Focus “The Department of Public Works supports Walla Walla County as a first-class public service organization with a focus on:
Innovative, Quality and Timely Performance
Vigorous, Productive Communication
Teamwork
Integrity & Accountability
Safety”
Where snow removal is concerned, we did not observe timely performance in our area going on three days now and 13 or so inches of fresh snow. We have noticed normal to high traffic activity despite the conditions. One of the primary duties of government is to provide for the public’s safety as stated, we were just wondering where the plows have been.
And yes, we are very thankful for when they do come through!
Joel Huesby
Touchet