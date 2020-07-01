Officer Nat Small’s fall from grace and Police Chief Scott Bieber’s inability to separate church from state as he publicly praised demonstrators wearing MAGA hats are perfect catalysts in a moment when naïve, well-meaning youth are champing at the bit to proselytize at chest-pounding white good ol’ boys.
The zealous on the left who derive self-satisfaction from policing the language and white-privilege-knapsack-unpacking of their peers get to shout their social pieties in preachy sidewalk chalk all over town, and the dually-truck-driving open carriers get to wave their manly firearms about.
But when all the theatrics and zealotry settle down, what changes will have occurred? Will local law enforcement accountability and integrity be enhanced?
The Walla Walla Police Department will likely have a new employee appearance and comportment policy, and will have to consult labor law attorneys on how to retroactively apply that policy to employees hired under a previous standard.
Concerned civilians of Walla Walla will perhaps feel slightly more at ease about the superficial impression they get when looking at a WWPD officer, but will also have one less visible clue about individual officers’ true natures and motivations. (Assuming that the details of an individual’s nature and motivations remain as permanent from moment to moment and year to year as the ink they tattoo into their skin.)
If our chalk-wielding youth want to bring about broader police accountability, they ought to give the 2019–2021 Labor Agreement Between the City of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Police Guild, Article 30 a careful read. (It is available on the city website.) Here they will discover what is true for most law enforcement and corrections officers: Employee misconduct records are not to be documented in personnel files and are expunged after one year.
Good luck, civilians, in tracking misconduct trends in your police officers or corrections officers, or in disclosing what ought to be public records of past misconduct.
Guilds and unions are double-edged swords, protecting both the well-being and egregious misconduct of their members. Perhaps our youth could advocate for legislation to establish meticulous independent oversight of collective bargaining agreements in police departments and correctional agencies, for when employees are given permission by the state to use force against unarmed civilians or captives, there should be no expunging of employee misconduct records.
It is crucial that the public have a way to monitor concerning trends harming the public good over time.
Loretta Pedersen
Walla Walla