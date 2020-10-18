We cannot have socialism for the United States of America.
In Venezuela, they have shortages so bad that the citizens do not have what they need. The citizens are asking for help from the United States and other countries.
In Nicaragua due to its socialism, the government is tightening its grip on the citizens. People in Cuba are also under the grip of the socialistic government.
Is this what we want for our country, United States of America? We will never come back to a democracy if we elect socialists in our country. We must vote for those who will be for our rights according to the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence to keep our democracy.
When you vote, please vote for freedom and democracy. One party, represented by the donkey, does not have this option for us but wants to take away all of our rights so that it has complete control over our lives and what we think and do. The other party, represented by the elephant, wants to keep our freedoms, our rights, and extend to us the freedom of us to individually decide our lives and what we think and do.
Please vote for freedom and democracy. Please vote. If people do not vote, they will be voting for socialism.
With hopefulness for freedom for the United States of America.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla